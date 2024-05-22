Gilbert Council approves ordinance changes targeting teen violence

GILBERT, AZ — The Gilbert Town Council Tuesday approved two ordinance changes that target teen violence.

One ordinance bans the sale or possession of brass knuckles to minors, while the other targets unruly gatherings.

One victim of teen violence spoke out at the town council meeting, minutes before the two separate votes. Connor Jarnagan was attacked at the Gilbert In-N-Out back in December of 2022, court records show the assault was violent and brass knuckles were used.

“When this terrible thing happened to me, I was wondering what I could do to make it positive,” said Jarnagan.

He also wanted to help others, so he began sharing his story with East Valley leadership and even at the State Capitol. Jarnagan has continued to push for restrictions when it comes to brass knuckles.

“I think even preventing one brass knuckle attack in the future, my goal will be fulfilled,” said Jarnagan.

Read the full story from ABC15 Arizona here.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.