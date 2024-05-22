Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert Council approves ordinance changes targeting teen violence

May 22, 2024, 11:04 AM

Gilbert approved two teen violence ordinances on May 21, 2024. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY ASHLEY HOLDEN/ABC15 ARIZONA


GILBERT, AZ — The Gilbert Town Council Tuesday approved two ordinance changes that target teen violence.

One ordinance bans the sale or possession of brass knuckles to minors, while the other targets unruly gatherings.

One victim of teen violence spoke out at the town council meeting, minutes before the two separate votes. Connor Jarnagan was attacked at the Gilbert In-N-Out back in December of 2022, court records show the assault was violent and brass knuckles were used.

“When this terrible thing happened to me, I was wondering what I could do to make it positive,” said Jarnagan.

He also wanted to help others, so he began sharing his story with East Valley leadership and even at the State Capitol. Jarnagan has continued to push for restrictions when it comes to brass knuckles.

“I think even preventing one brass knuckle attack in the future, my goal will be fulfilled,” said Jarnagan.

Read the full story from ABC15 Arizona here.

