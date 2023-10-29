Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Hacker sentenced to 30 months in jail for stealing funds via computer scheme

Oct 28, 2023, 6:00 PM

PHOENIX — A Florida man was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit computer fraud.

Jordan Dave Persad, 20, of Orlando, Florida, also was ordered to pay $945,833 in restitution.

According to a press release issued by the United States Attorney’s Office – District of Arizona, Persad and his co-conspirators hacked into victims’ email accounts, hijacked their cell phone numbers and gained unauthorized access to their online cryptocurrency accounts.

This type of scheme is referred to as “SIM swapping.”

Through the scheme, Persad and his co-conspirators stole close to $1 million worth of cryptocurrency, including approximately $30,000 from a victim in Arizona.

The group divided the stolen funds amongst themselves.

Persad’s share totaled approximately $475,000.

