PHOENIX — Scottsdale will begin providing water for transport to Maricopa County residents in the Rio Verde Foothills area starting on Monday.

This comes after the council approved an agreement with the community’s newly formed Rio Verde Foothills Standpipe District in early September.

As previously reported, the standpipe district will acquire water from one of the city’s water treatment facilities, while none of Scottsdale’s own water resources will be used.

“The good news is that the IGA with the Rio Verde Foothills Standpipe District complies with the Scottsdale Water requirement of being made whole with our water resources,” Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega said in a release Friday. “The bad news is that additional water trucks will resume traversing north Scottsdale. I am optimistic that EPCOR has the expertise to expeditiously complete the long-term solution, well ahead of the December 2025 deadline.”

According to the release, the rate charged to the standpipe district is set, as so the costs are fully recovered on behalf of the residents of the city of Scottsdale who pay for the infrastructure and operation of the water system.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed Senate Bill 1432 earlier this summer allowing the rural community to form the standpipe district to secure water.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.