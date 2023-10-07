Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale to start providing water to Rio Verde Foothills

Oct 7, 2023, 11:00 AM

(Photo by Getty Images)...

(Photo by Getty Images)

(Photo by Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Scottsdale will begin providing water for transport to Maricopa County residents in the Rio Verde Foothills area starting on Monday.

This comes after the council approved an agreement with the community’s newly formed Rio Verde Foothills Standpipe District in early September.

As previously reported, the standpipe district will acquire water from one of the city’s water treatment facilities, while none of Scottsdale’s own water resources will be used.

RELATED STORIES

“The good news is that the IGA with the Rio Verde Foothills Standpipe District complies with the Scottsdale Water requirement of being made whole with our water resources,” Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega said in a release Friday. “The bad news is that additional water trucks will resume traversing north Scottsdale. I am optimistic that EPCOR has the expertise to expeditiously complete the long-term solution, well ahead of the December 2025 deadline.”

According to the release, the rate charged to the standpipe district is set, as so the costs are fully recovered on behalf of the residents of the city of Scottsdale who pay for the infrastructure and operation of the water system.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed Senate Bill 1432 earlier this summer allowing the rural community to form the standpipe district to secure water.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a crime scene in Phoenix, Arizona. A man was wounded in a shooting inside a Phoenix c...

KTAR.com

Man shot, killed after allegedly entering house in Phoenix by force

Police are investigating a fatal shooting involving an alleged home intruder late Thursday in Phoenix.

2 hours ago

(City of Phoenix Photo)...

KTAR.com

5 people critically injured in fiery crash in west Phoenix

Five people were critically injured in a multi-vehicle accident in west Phoenix early Saturday.

5 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

I-17 southbound lanes reopened after fatal wrong-way crash

Police are investigating a fatal accident that resulted in the closing of the Interstate 17 southbound lanes early Saturday in Phoenix.

6 hours ago

freeway in metro Phoenix is closed due to crash...

KTAR.com

I-10 eastbound lane reopened in Buckeye after crash

The eastbound lanes of Interstate-10 were closed in Buckeye early Saturday because of a crash near milepost 109.

7 hours ago

The "Rocky Horror Picture Show" will celebrate its 48th anniversary with two tours and one of them ...

Stephen Gugliociello

‘Rocky Horror’ to tour in Phoenix with original cast member

The "Rocky Horror Picture Show" will celebrate its 48th anniversary with two tours and one of them is stopping in Phoenix.

7 hours ago

Second Sundays is returning to Tempe's Mill Avenue this weekend. (Downtown Tempe photo)....

David Veenstra

Second Sundays on Mill returns to downtown Tempe this weekend

Second Sundays is returning to downtown Tempe this weekend. The free, family-friendly event will feature live music, food, crafts and more.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Scottsdale to start providing water to Rio Verde Foothills