PHOENIX — The first batch of bottle-fed baby kittens of the year under the Arizona Humane Society’s care are now ready for their forever homes.

Nearly 800 kittens under the age of 8 weeks have received care in AHS’ Bottle Baby ICU and Kitten Nursery over the past two months.

Given these numbers, this year is on track to care for more orphaned kittens than has been seen in almost a decade. The shelter expects to care fore over 2,000 kittens in 2024.

While some kittens are ready to be adopted, more will be ready in the coming weeks, AHS said.

Kitten season in Arizona usually runs between mid-March to November.

Community members can help by avoiding “kit-napping” and ensuring that the kittens truly need assistance before intervening.

Animal lovers can find other adoptable pets on the AHS website.

People who are interested in fostering animals can apply online.

