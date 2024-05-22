Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Humane Society’s 1st bottle baby kittens of 2024 ready for adoption

May 21, 2024, 8:00 PM

The first batch of bottle-fed baby kittens of the year under the Arizona Humane Society's care are ...

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The first batch of bottle-fed baby kittens of the year under the Arizona Humane Society’s care are now ready for their forever homes.

Nearly 800 kittens under the age of 8 weeks have received care in AHS’ Bottle Baby ICU and Kitten Nursery over the past two months.

Given these numbers, this year is on track to care for more orphaned kittens than has been seen in almost a decade. The shelter expects to care fore over 2,000 kittens in 2024.

RELATED STORIES

While some kittens are ready to be adopted, more will be ready in the coming weeks, AHS said.

Kitten season in Arizona usually runs between mid-March to November.

Community members can help by avoiding “kit-napping” and ensuring that the kittens truly need assistance before intervening.

Animal lovers can find other adoptable pets on the AHS website.

People who are interested in fostering animals can apply online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

UoA student convicted of first-degree murder after killing professor...

Associated Press

Former Arizona grad student convicted of first-degree murder in 2022 shooting of professor

A former University of Arizona grad student was convicted of first-degree murder after fatally shooting a professor on campus two years ago.

6 hours ago

(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Photo)...

KTAR.com

Elderly woman presumed dead in northern Arizona after reporting her house on fire

An elderly woman was believed to have been found dead in her northern Arizona home after she had reported that it caught fire on Saturday.

7 hours ago

fall off Gilbert multi-story parking garage...

KTAR.com

19-year-old dies after falling from Gilbert parking garage, police say

Police said 19-year-old Mubasher Masood died after falling off the top of a Gilbert multi-story parking garage.

8 hours ago

Gas prices are on the decline in Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona gas prices on the fall heading into Memorial Day weekend

Arizona drivers will get the benefit of decreasing gas prices heading into Memorial Day weekend.

9 hours ago

Surprise man killed his two children in murder-suicide, police say...

Serena O'Sullivan

Surprise father killed his 2 children in murder-suicide, police say

A Surprise man killed his two children in an apparent murder-suicide on May 20, 2024, according to police.

10 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Arizona Humane Society’s 1st bottle baby kittens of 2024 ready for adoption