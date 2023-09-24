Mesa College Promise program gets $25K to help STEM students...

Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa College Promise program gets $25K from Google Fiber to support STEM students

Sep 24, 2023, 7:15 AM

(Mesa Community College Photo/via Evolve Public Relations and Marketing)

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — A new grant from Google Fiber could help STEM students in Mesa, officials said.

That’s because Mesa Community College announced a $25,000 donation on Friday. The cash will go to the Mesa College Promise, which promises that students who graduate from eligible high schools in the East Valley can attend Mesa Community College for two years without having to pay Arizona resident tuition or fees.

“The Mesa College Promise is helping to build bridges to education and grow career opportunities for Mesa residents, thanks to support from the private sector,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said in a student.

He also thanked Google Fiber for investing in residents’ education prospects.

“Supporting the Mesa College Promise program is a natural fit for Google Fiber,” Google Fiber Government and Community Affairs Manager Will Novak said in a statement.

“We are purposeful in making investments that positively impact the communities we serve, including supporting STEM, digital equity and digital literacy.”

What does all this mean for STEM students in Mesa?

Students based in Mesa who are graduating soon with a GPA of 2.0 or better are eligible for the Mesa College Promise, the announcement said.

This applies to students graduating from a public, private, charter, online or home-schooling program. Recipients of state-accredited GEDs are also applicable.

Students just have to commit to taking a minimum of 12 credit hours per semester, officials said.

This new $25K grant could help the Mesa College Promise provide financial aid to even more students in the East Valley. Students can apply on the program’s website.

