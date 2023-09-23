Close
ARIZONA NEWS

SRP invests $2.6 million in innovative research projects at Arizona universities

Sep 23, 2023, 5:45 AM

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Salt River Project has announced it has invested more than $2.6 million in 36 projects with several Arizona universities.

The investment is part of ongoing research and development efforts to improve the Valley’s power systems and watershed.

Funding went toward projects at Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona. ASU is working on 24 projects, NAU seven and five for UArizona.

The projects range from forest thinning and wildfire detection to electric vehicle charging and energy demand prediction and response.

SRP said the projects are part of its commitment to the reliable delivery of power and water. Each project is assessed for further deployment in the future, SRP said.

“SRP is proud to invest in projects with our state universities to not only encourage innovation but also find ways to improve our day-to-day operations,” Chico Hunter, manager of innovation and development at SRP, said in a press release.

“The advantage of working with university students on real-world issues and solutions is these talented individuals could be a part of our future workforce.”

