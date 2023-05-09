Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Metro Phoenix community colleges adding 4 bachelor’s degree programs

May 9, 2023, 11:09 AM | Updated: 11:11 am

(Pixabay Photo)...

(Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The metro Phoenix community college system is adding four four-year bachelor’s degree programs in the fields of health care, business and tech to its curriculum.

One of the new Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) degree programs, a Bachelor of Science in nursing offered at GateWay Community College, will begin in the fall of 2024.

The others are scheduled to start in the fall of 2025: Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting at Paradise Valley Community College, Bachelor of Business Administration in management at Scottsdale Community College and Bachelor of Science in artificial intelligence and machine learning at Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

The plans are pending Higher Learning Commission accreditation and MCCCD Governing Board approval.

RELATED STORIES

“Data shows that 73% of those inquiring about our new bachelor’s degree programs are current or former Maricopa students,” MCCCD Chancellor Steven R. Gonzales said in a press release Monday.

“We are committed to creating affordable pathways for students who want to continue within our system and earn a bachelor’s degree, and our proposed program offerings for fall 2024 and 2025 will do just that.”

MCCCD is a 10-campus system with locations across the Valley that serve about 100,000 students.

In 2021, then-Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation allowing community colleges to start offering four-year degrees. Arizona community colleges previously were limited associate degrees and certificates.

MCCCD became the state’s first district to offer bachelor’s degrees after gaining accreditation for seven programs in November 2022.

The community college baccalaureate degrees are designed to help students conveniently reach their educational and career goals at less than one-third the cost of university tuition.

“At Maricopa, we continue to find innovative and creative opportunities to propel our students into a good-paying job and career after their educational experience,” MCCCD Governing Board President Marie Sullivan said in the release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)...

SuElen Rivera

Yuma mayor Nicholls hopeful about state’s end of Title 42 plan as surge in migrants continues

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said that even though much uncertainty will come with the end of Title 42 on Thursday, he's hopeful about the state's plan to mitigate difficulties.

11 hours ago

Becky G performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on...

KTAR.com

Becky G added to 2023 Arizona State Fair concert series lineup

The Arizona State Fair has added rising pop star Becky G to the 2023 Coliseum Concert Series lineup.

11 hours ago

Alexander Rzeczycki booking photo...

Kevin Stone

DNA evidence helps MCSO make arrest in 2008 sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect in a 2008 sexual assault case involving a 13-year-old girl after he was identified through DNA evidence.

11 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Driver involved in fatal collision in Phoenix flees scene on foot

Police in Phoenix are trying to find a driver who was involved in a fatal collision Tuesday morning and left the scene on foot.

11 hours ago

Tiinaliisa Holmstrom and her daughter Tenley tell the story of how the young girl saved her younger...

Luke Forstner

Glendale girl saves younger brother from drowning in swimming pool

Two Valley fire departments have recognized a 9-year-old Glendale girl for heroism after she saved her brother’s life.

11 hours ago

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)...

SuElen Rivera

Maricopa County approves nearly $5M to support refugee services

Maricopa County approved nearly $5 million last week to support nonprofits serving refugees in the Valley, officials announced.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Metro Phoenix community colleges adding 4 bachelor’s degree programs