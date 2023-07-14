PHOENIX — Mesa Community College is expanding its Construction Trades certificate program with training in plumbing, solar and more.

The school is adding plumbing classes this fall, HVACR (heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration) in spring 2024 and masonry and solar in summer 2024.

MCC launched the Construction Trades certificate program in the fall of 2022 with carpentry and electrical courses.

“It is our goal and mission to deliver qualified skilled trades workers to meet the growing demand in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area,” David Cain, the program’s director, said in a press release Wednesday.

In addition to the certificate programs, MCC offers associate degrees in construction management and construction technology.

How long does it take to earn trades certificate?

The 30-credit certificate courses can be completed in two semesters, with day or evening classes available.

It starts with an eight-week online course covering construction safety, tools, calculations and blueprint reading. That’s followed by eight weeks of hands-on training in the chosen field.

Cain said the program space will expand into the parking lot to the east of the Applied Science and Technology Building.

“The plan is to have a fenced area that has three non-brick-and-mortar buildings that are assembled with shipping containers and Quonset structures that allow MCC to hold classes outside in the building environment,” he said.

The MCC campus is located on the southeast corner of Dobson Road and Southern Avenue.

