Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs to visit Taiwan, South Korea to strengthen economic ties

Sep 13, 2023, 2:00 PM

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announces a voluntary agreement with Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing...

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announces a voluntary agreement with Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health on a workplace safety partnership at the TSMC construction site in Phoenix on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (KTAR News Photo/Colton Krolak)

(KTAR News Photo/Colton Krolak)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Gov. Katie Hobbs is heading to Taiwan and South Korea later this week, becoming the latest Arizona politician to make a pilgrimage to east Asia in an effort to strengthen economic ties.

Arizona Commerce Authority President and CEO Sandra Watson will join Hobbs on a weeklong trip to meet with business leaders and dignitaries, starting Friday.

Hobbs’ visit comes a year former Gov. Doug Ducey made a similar trek to woo suppliers for the $40 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC) chipmaking factories under construction in north Phoenix.

“Arizona is leading our country’s economic future, becoming a central hub for semiconductor manufacturing and the clean energy economy,” Hobbs said in a press release.

“With this trip, we will continue to strengthen our ties with critical partners and attract investments to create good-paying jobs right here in Arizona. I look forward to developing these relationships and showcasing Arizona’s world-class workforce and dynamic economy.”

RELATED STORIES

What other Arizona politicians have visited Asia recently?

In July, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego traveled to Taiwan, Japan and South Korea. Then in August, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly visited Taiwan to meet with semiconductor industry leaders and tour TSMC’s headquarters.

“Taiwan and the Republic of Korea represent some of Arizona’s most important trading partners and growing sources of international investment and collaboration,” Watson said in the release.

“This economic delegation promises to further ties between us, leading to more jobs and investment in Arizona. I’m grateful to Gov. Hobbs for continuing to expand Arizona’s partnerships abroad.”

Where else has Katie Hobbs traveled as governor?

It won’t be Hobbs’ first overseas trip since she became governor in January.

The Democrat traveled to the Middle East in March to take part in a signing ceremony for a partnership between the Arizona National Guard and the Sultanate of Oman.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The DraftKings Sportsbook at at TPC Scottsdale is set to open this fall...

Kevin Stone

DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale to hold job fair ahead of fall opening

Looking to fill 100 positions before opening in the fall, the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale will hold a job fair next week.

14 hours ago

Highland High School in Gilbert was locked down for an hour after a student made a concerning state...

KTAR.com

Highland High School in Gilbert locked down after student makes concerning statement

Highland High School in Gilbert was locked down Wednesday for an hour after a student made a statement that "caused immediate concern" for a staff member.

14 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)...

KTAR.com

12 minors arrested in Scottsdale on assault, robbery charges

Twelve minors in Scottsdale have been arrested and accused of being involved in a string of fights and a robbery, authorities said Wednesday.

14 hours ago

Olivia Rodrigo on stage...

KTAR.com

Olivia Rodrigo to stop in Phoenix on ‘Guts’ world tour in February

Pop singer Olivia Rodrigo announced a Phoenix stop in February on her upcoming "Guts" world tour.

14 hours ago

Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to an electrical fire in a high-rise building near Central ...

KTAR.com

Downtown Phoenix high-rise building partially evacuated after fire on 22nd floor

Portions of a downtown Phoenix high-rise building were evacuated Wednesday morning because of an electrical fire, authorities said.

14 hours ago

commuters traveling to work while it rains in Scottsdale...

KTAR.com

Heavy rain hits the East Valley, small planes flip from latest monsoon storm

A devastating storm swept through portions of metro Phoenix, flipping small planes in the East Valley and knocking out power to thousands.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A Honeywell air conditioning thermostat is seen in a house during a record heat wave in Phoenix, Ar...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs to visit Taiwan, South Korea to strengthen economic ties