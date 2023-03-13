Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Gov. Katie Hobbs travels to Middle East for Arizona National Guard partnership with Oman

Mar 13, 2023, 11:29 AM | Updated: 11:46 am
Kevin Stone's Profile Picture BY
(Facebook Photo/Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs) (Facebook Photo/Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs) (Facebook Photo/Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs) (Facebook Photo/Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs) (Facebook Photo/Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs) (Facebook Photo/Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs) (Facebook Photo/Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs)

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs traveled to the Middle East to take part in a signing ceremony Monday for a partnership between the Arizona National Guard and the Sultanate of Oman.

The partnership was formed in October of last year through the State Partnership Program of the U.S. Department of Defense’s National Guard Bureau.

“The state of Arizona is grateful for the Omani hospitality and the privilege to work with the sultan’s armed forces,” Hobbs said in a press release.

“This partnership is grounded in our Arizona National Guard military relationship but expands to other sectors of the government, bringing valuable interoperability opportunities for both countries.”

The Arizona National Guard has had the same type of partnership with the Republic of Kazakhstan since 1993. It was one of the original 13 State Partnership Program pacts. The program has expanded over three decades to include more than 100 nations.

Hobbs and her team left Phoenix on Friday and arrived in Muscat, the capital of Oman, on Saturday.

The formal signing ceremony was held on Monday. Maj. Gen. Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, leader of the Arizona National Guard, was among those who participated.

“The talents and dedication of our service members make the Arizona National Guard the right choice,” Muehlenbeck said in the release. “Together our capabilities will grow and strengthen our forces, communities and countries we serve.”

Hobbs plans to attend ministerial meetings Tuesday morning, followed by cultural touring, before departing from Oman on Wednesday.

