PHOENIX — Silent Witness announced a $1,000 reward on Saturday for anyone who can help officials catch the suspect in a June 18 shooting.

The suspect, who fled on foot, shot a woman at around 10 p.m. in mid-June, according to Silent Witness.

Before the shooting, he got into an argument with another man at the JJ’s Bar and Grill in the area of 99th Avenue and Camelback Road.

During the argument, he took out a handgun from his waistband, police said.

He fired one round, which missed the man he was arguing with — and shot a nearby woman, Silent Witness said.

The suspect is a 35-year-old Hispanic male who stands at 5’10 and weighs around 250 pounds, officials said.

At the time of the crime, he wore a blue LA Dodgers baseball cap, a white T-shirt, black shorts and blue shoes. He has tattoos on both forearms, officials said.

Police said he fled on foot. They shared this video with the public, which shows the suspect arguing with another person at JJ’s Bar and Billiards.

They also offered a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone who can share information that would help them close the case.

This is an ongoing investigation.

