Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police ask public for help finding man who shot victim at JJ’s Bar and Billiards

Aug 26, 2023, 4:05 PM

The Phoenix Police Department asked the public for help on Sunday in finding the suspect of a JJ's ...

(Silent Witness Photo)

(Silent Witness Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Silent Witness announced a $1,000 reward on Saturday for anyone who can help officials catch the suspect in a June 18 shooting.

The suspect, who fled on foot, shot a woman at around 10 p.m. in mid-June, according to Silent Witness.

Before the shooting, he got into an argument with another man at the JJ’s Bar and Grill in the area of 99th Avenue and Camelback Road.

During the argument, he took out a handgun from his waistband, police said.

RELATED STORIES

He fired one round, which missed the man he was arguing with — and shot a nearby woman, Silent Witness said.

The suspect is a 35-year-old Hispanic male who stands at 5’10 and weighs around 250 pounds, officials said.

At the time of the crime, he wore a blue LA Dodgers baseball cap, a white T-shirt, black shorts and blue shoes. He has tattoos on both forearms, officials said.

Police said he fled on foot. They shared this video with the public, which shows the suspect arguing with another person at JJ’s Bar and Billiards.

They also offered a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone who can share information that would help them close the case.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Paradise Valley Police Department Photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Police find 2 lost goats in Paradise Valley, ask public to help find owner

The Paradise Valley Police Department asked the public for help finding two lost goats in a Saturday evening Twitter, or X, post.

19 hours ago

Gulf of Mexico storm puts Florida under state of emergency...

Associated Press

Much of Florida under state of emergency as possible tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico

Forecasters are warning of possible flash flooding and landslides across the Gulf of Mexico, which could trigger a Florida storm.

19 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale police investigating multiple ‘acts of violence’ among school-age kids

Scottsdale police are investigating a string of physical altercations last week near Saguaro High School and Mohave Middle School.

19 hours ago

woman killed bar scottsdale...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale woman among those killed by retired police officer in California

A Scottsdale woman was among those killed Wednesday when a retired police sergeant opened fire at a California bar, officials said Friday.

19 hours ago

(Photo by Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

Hard drive maintenance tips everyone should know

Depending upon the age and type of hard drive, the potential failures can be mechanical or electronic so the first thing to do is pay attention!

19 hours ago

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (TSXV: DME) acquired the West Pecos Slope Abo Gas Field in Chavez Coun...

Jacob Maranda/Albuquerque Business First for the Phoenix Business Journal

Canadian company moves helium plant from Arizona site to New Mexico gas field

A Canadian company announced last week it's moved a helium processing operation from Arizona to a gas field in New Mexico's Permian Basin just over a month after buying the field for over $2 million.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Phoenix police ask public for help finding man who shot victim at JJ’s Bar and Billiards