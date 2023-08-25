Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police share body camera footage of Arizona man’s carjacking spree

Aug 25, 2023, 7:30 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Newly released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to when a police officer tried to apprehend the suspect of a carjacking spree in Phoenix earlier this month.

The incident started with a traffic stop on Aug. 10 in the area of 16th Street and McDowell Road. The suspect, 33-year-old Carlos Delfin, refused to pull over.

Instead, he took off to State Route 51, where he tried to carjack a vehicle at gunpoint.

RELATED STORIES

An officer in an unmarked car witnessed the attempted carjacking, Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said in a press release.

“This is when the first officer-involved shooting occurred,” he said in the release.

The man ran north on SR 51 and allegedly stole a truck at gunpoint, police said. While driving away, the officer who previously shot at him fired additional rounds.

The suspect proceeded to drive along several side streets, causing multiple collisions, police said. After one collision, a woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

While continuing to evade police, the suspect stole three more vehicles at gunpoint, police said. He also allegedly fired his weapon at one victim, but the victim was not injured.

“The incident ended when the man crashed an SUV into a home near 10th Avenue and Olney Avenue,” Bower said. “The man ran from the crash site, going into several residential yards until he was taken into custody without incident.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Elijah Penunuri (Phoenix Police Photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for 19-year-old Phoenix man with cognitive delay

Officials canceled the Silver Alert that was issued Thursday for a 19-year-old Phoenix man with a cognitive delay.

9 hours ago

short term trailer for homeless...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Valley advocate for people experiencing homelessness helps a family at a time with shelter

A Valley advocate for people experiencing homelessness is running a short-term shelter that hosts one family at a time, while they secure long-term housing or shelter services.

9 hours ago

Zachary Noah Piser...

Brandon Gray

World Premiere: Musical on Tiananmen Square incident debuting at Phoenix Theatre Company

A show telling the story of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Protest is debuting at the Phoenix Theatre Company in October. 

9 hours ago

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

I-10 in East Valley, I-17 in north Phoenix among 4 Valley freeways to have weekend closures

Four Valley freeways are set to have closures this weekend, including Interstate 10 in the East Valley and Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.

9 hours ago

artists and dbacks player...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Aug. 25-27

There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending a sporting event, concert or farmers market.

9 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Man accused of assaulting Scottsdale police officers following domestic disturbance call

A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a pair of Scottsdale police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call on Wednesday night, authorities said.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Phoenix police share body camera footage of Arizona man’s carjacking spree