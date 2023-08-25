PHOENIX — Newly released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to when a police officer tried to apprehend the suspect of a carjacking spree in Phoenix earlier this month.

The incident started with a traffic stop on Aug. 10 in the area of 16th Street and McDowell Road. The suspect, 33-year-old Carlos Delfin, refused to pull over.

Instead, he took off to State Route 51, where he tried to carjack a vehicle at gunpoint.

An officer in an unmarked car witnessed the attempted carjacking, Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said in a press release.

“This is when the first officer-involved shooting occurred,” he said in the release.

The man ran north on SR 51 and allegedly stole a truck at gunpoint, police said. While driving away, the officer who previously shot at him fired additional rounds.

The suspect proceeded to drive along several side streets, causing multiple collisions, police said. After one collision, a woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

While continuing to evade police, the suspect stole three more vehicles at gunpoint, police said. He also allegedly fired his weapon at one victim, but the victim was not injured.

“The incident ended when the man crashed an SUV into a home near 10th Avenue and Olney Avenue,” Bower said. “The man ran from the crash site, going into several residential yards until he was taken into custody without incident.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

