PHOENIX — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a reported altercation that led to a fatal shooting Sunday at a Phoenix apartment complex.

Officers were dispatched shooting call around 12:45 a.m. at the complex parking lot near 32nd and Vogel avenues.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman on the ground with gunshot wounds.

The man told officers they were followed by a car into the complex after the vehicle was reportedly tailgating them.

His passenger, 29-year-old Alyssa Leonard, stepped out of the car and the occupant of the suspect vehicle opened fire and struck both of them, police said.

Both were rushed to the hospital, where Leonard died from her injuries. The man was stabilized and currently recovering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

