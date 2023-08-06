Close
ARIZONA NEWS

ZenCity to feature 90 stackable residential units in downtown Mesa

Aug 6, 2023, 11:09 AM

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY TOM KUEBEL


(Zennihome.com photo) (Zennihome.com photo) (Zennihome.com photo) (Zennihome.com photo) (Zennihome.com photo) (Zennihome.com photo) (Zennihome.com photo) (Zennihome.com photo)

 

PHOENIX — Ninety units of residential property are under construction on just a half acre of land in downtown Mesa.

ZenCity will consist of two six-story towers of stackable residential units near the corner of Main and Center streets.

The project, known as 29 West, will feature studio and two-bedroom configurations and is the first mid-rise project by ZenniHome, a company founded by former Arizona state senator Bob Worsley to help provide solutions to the ongoing housing shortage.

The two styles vary in sizes of 320-square feet and 640-square feet.

ZenniHome designs factory-built units that can be transported and stacked on top of each other.

The models are touted as move in ready and feature options ranging from solar energy systems, lithium-ion back-up energy storage, Google Home Hub Max configuration, Starlink broadband internet access and can be purchased fully furnished.

Prices for the units begin at $90,000 for the studio model and $125,000 for the two-bedroom model with additional prices not included for add-ons and other features.

ZenniHome partnered with Caliber to help jumpstart the construction process.

Groundbreaking began on July 19 and was attended by Mesa Mayor John Giles.

