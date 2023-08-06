ZenCity to feature 90 stackable residential units in downtown Mesa

PHOENIX — Ninety units of residential property are under construction on just a half acre of land in downtown Mesa.

ZenCity will consist of two six-story towers of stackable residential units near the corner of Main and Center streets.

The project, known as 29 West, will feature studio and two-bedroom configurations and is the first mid-rise project by ZenniHome, a company founded by former Arizona state senator Bob Worsley to help provide solutions to the ongoing housing shortage.

The two styles vary in sizes of 320-square feet and 640-square feet.

ZenniHome designs factory-built units that can be transported and stacked on top of each other.

The models are touted as move in ready and feature options ranging from solar energy systems, lithium-ion back-up energy storage, Google Home Hub Max configuration, Starlink broadband internet access and can be purchased fully furnished.

Prices for the units begin at $90,000 for the studio model and $125,000 for the two-bedroom model with additional prices not included for add-ons and other features.

ZenniHome partnered with Caliber to help jumpstart the construction process.

Groundbreaking began on July 19 and was attended by Mesa Mayor John Giles.

Coming soon to Downtown Mesa are 90 new affordable modular construction housing units made in AZ. The first-of-its-kind ZenCity project will be located at 29 W. Main, close to everything downtown. Congratulations to @CaliberCo and @ZenniHome on breaking ground! pic.twitter.com/QPIqveUkR0 — Mayor John Giles (@MayorGiles) July 19, 2023

