Three national homebuilders are working their way through planning and zoning to add 2,700 more homes in Surprise.

Last summer, they chipped in to pay $111.7 million for an 836-acre parcel of vacant land at the Asante master-planned community near 163rd Avenue and Asante Boulevard, according to Tempe-based Vizzda LLC real estate database.

Now they have begun proposing the first crop of final plats to the city of Surprise, according to Vizzda.

The Asante Development Partners LLC is composed of Miami, Florida-based Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN), Scottsdale-based Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE: TMHC), and Atlanta-based PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM), with Lennar taking the lead as managing member of the entity.

The land is just northeast of Lennar’s existing Asante master-planned community that will hold more than 14,000 homes upon completion.

