PHOENIX — On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, I talk with former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer.

Brewer explains that it was an interest in running for a school board seat that motivated her to run for the state legislature and eventually the Secretary of State.

We talk about her finding out that Gov. Napolitano was taking a position in the Obama administration and she was going to be the governor.

She describes how bad the financial situation was in Arizona during the economic downturn in 2008-2009.

As the former secretary of state, she has an educated opinion about the election integrity issues in the 2020 and 2022 elections.

She doesn’t hold back with any of her opinions. I love this conversation and I hope you do, too.

Amazing Arizonans is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.