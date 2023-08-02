Amazing Arizonans: Former Gov. Jan Brewer talks about rise to the position
Aug 2, 2023, 4:05 AM
PHOENIX — On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, I talk with former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer.
Brewer explains that it was an interest in running for a school board seat that motivated her to run for the state legislature and eventually the Secretary of State.
We talk about her finding out that Gov. Napolitano was taking a position in the Obama administration and she was going to be the governor.
She describes how bad the financial situation was in Arizona during the economic downturn in 2008-2009.
As the former secretary of state, she has an educated opinion about the election integrity issues in the 2020 and 2022 elections.
She doesn’t hold back with any of her opinions. I love this conversation and I hope you do, too.
