PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was shot early Wednesday in the area of 50th Lane and Thomas Road.

According to police, Abriana Ma’Kehia Paxton, 21, died after being shot around 3:45 a.m.

While police were at the scene, Paxton and an unidentified male were dropped off at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Paxton was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, an argument escalated between multiple people at a gathering in the area and culminated in the shooting of the victims.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) and provide an anonymous tip.

Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.

