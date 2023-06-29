Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police offering reward after man found dead along canal bank

Jun 29, 2023, 2:14 PM | Updated: 2:15 pm

(Phoenix Police Department, Google Maps photos)...

(Phoenix Police Department, Google Maps photos)

(Phoenix Police Department, Google Maps photos)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is seeking information after a man was found dead along a canal bank last week.

Authorities identified the victim as 31-year-old Samuel Lamas Jr.

The shooting occurred around the area of 22nd Street and Thomas Road.

Authorities responded to reports of fired shots at around 5:10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

They found Lamas with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Here’s where the body was found:

Detectives don’t know what led to the shooting, but they found multiple potential witnesses on surveillance cameras.

Police need the public’s help in this homicide case

They released the videos to the public on Thursday in hopes that citizens can help identify the people who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 480-WITNESS or reach out online via the Silent Witness website.

“Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case,” officials said. Those who can help can make up to $2,000 — all while helping to fight crime and keep the community safe.

