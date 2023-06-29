PHOENIX — A new project in Glendale will add 790 multi-family affordable rental units that will serve 1,465 people a year.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement Wednesday that will provide more than $7.1 million in funding to the city to build affordable housing, according to a press release.

District 4 Chairman Clint Hickman said the partnership with the city represents a significant step in addressing the need for accessible and affordable homes for the community.

“This collaboration is yet another example of our ongoing commitment to ensure that individuals and families have access to safe and affordable housing options in Maricopa County,” Hickman said in the press release.

How is the project being funded?

The funding is from the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation, which will be applied to four rental housing construction projects in Glendale.

Each development will have a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units.

In addition to the 7.9 million from Maricopa County, the city of Glendale is providing more than $2.98 million in funding for the project, totaling $10 million. More than $1.2 million in development fees will also be waived.

“These developments are vital. They will make a positive impact in the lives of the people in my community with not only housing but additional on-site features that will add to these developments,” Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Walters said in the press release.

What are the application requirements for rental?

Applicants who are within 60% of the Area Median Income are eligible.

The annual income for a household of four needs to be at or less than $56,100 a year, according to the press release.

District 5 Supervisor Steve Gallardo said the addition of new housing options in Glendale would help alleviate the challenges faced by many individuals and families.

“By providing more affordable rental options, we are not only addressing a critical need but also fostering a stronger, more inclusive community where everyone has a place to call home,” Gallardo said in the press release.

Where are the four construction projects located?

Villa Manuel “Lito” Pena – The development will be located on a 5.5-acre site in the area of 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale. The 80 units will serve 195 people annually and will feature a community center, the press release stated. Construction is underway and is expected to finish in December 2023 and tenants are expected to move in the units in January 2024.

Juniper Square – The development will be for seniors and will be located on an eight-acre parcel at the northwest corner of 67th and Maryland Avenues in Glendale. The property will have 221 units and will service 376 annually and will have several amenities, including a community center, pool, gazebos, fire pits, a fitness center and more. Construction is expected to start in the Fall of 2023 with the first renters beginning their tenancy in September 2025.

Unity at Glendale – The development will be located on a 7-acre parcel in the area of Glendale and 51st Avenues in Glendale. The property will have 105 units and will serve 306 people annually and feature a community center and several amenities. Construction is expected to start in late 2023 with the first renters beginning to move in the units in May 2025.

67 Flats – The development will be located on a 20-acre parcel at the northwest corner of 67th and Maryland Avenues in Glendale. The property will have 384 units and will serve 588 people annually and will have several amenities. Construction is expected to start in late 2023 with the first renters beginning the tenancy in December 2025.

