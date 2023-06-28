Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect killed by PCSO deputy during fiery standoff near Apache Junction

Jun 28, 2023, 9:26 AM | Updated: 10:39 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


A domestic violence suspect was shot and killed by a Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputy during a fiery incident near Apache Junction, Arizona, on Tuesday, June 28, 2023.

PHOENIX – A domestic violence suspect was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy during a fiery standoff near Apache Junction on Tuesday, authorities said.

The man reportedly rammed a marked Pinal County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, barricaded himself inside his residence and set a fire before the shooting.

The man, a known suspect in an earlier domestic violence incident, was seen driving a motor home recklessly in Apache Junction around 3:30 p.m. when the Apache Junction Police Department and PCSO tried stopping him.

PCSO said the man rammed a deputy’s vehicle before returning to his home in an unincorporated area of Pinal County near Acacia Road and Southern Avenue and barricading himself inside.

Pinal Regional SWAT was called to the scene, and the man was seen with a knife and a handgun, PCSO said. Nearby neighbors were evacuated during the standoff.

The suspect started a fire inside a detached garage at one point, and the flame spread to other structures.

A deputy fatally shot the man during negotiation, PCSO said. He was identified Wednesday as 53-year-old Daniel Barnes.

No other details were made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

