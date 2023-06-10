Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Two dead after plane crashes in mountain area near Apache Junction

Jun 10, 2023, 10:10 AM | Updated: 1:42 pm

PHOENIX — Authorities responded to a plane crash that killed two people in the Superstition Mountains area near Apache Junction on Saturday morning.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said it received reports from multiple parties about seeing an incident that involved a plane.

“At 7:52 a.m. on June 10, a Compagnie Daher TB 30 EPSILON airplane operating as part of a flight of three airplanes, impacted terrain under unknown circumstances. Two people were on board, and they suffered fatal injuries,” the National Transportation Safety Board said.

“When the investigator arrives on site, they will document the accident site, airplane, collect any flight track or radar data that may be available.

A preliminary report, which will detail the facts and circumstances of the accident, is expected in 2-3 weeks. The final report, including the probable cause and any contributing factors, is expected in 12-24 months.”

An air support helicopter was used to confirm a crash in the mountains, according to ABC15.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted, PCSO said.

This is a developing story. 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

