ARIZONA NEWS

Apache Junction toddler dies of overdose after swallowing fentanyl pill

Jan 31, 2023, 7:35 AM | Updated: 7:39 am
PHOENIX – Police in Apache Junction are investigating the death of a toddler they said ingested fentanyl.

The Apache Junction Police Department said Monday the 3-year-old boy swallowed at least one pill. His family took him to a hospital where he was treated with the drug overdose medication Narcan.

He was airlifted to a second hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said in a press release.

“Fentanyl is impacting every community and innocent victims are being killed by this poison,” Police Chief Michael Pooley said.

“We need everyone to help us protect our children. This tragedy is devastating to our community.” he said.

RELATED STORIES

The criminal investigation is ongoing, police said.

No other information was made available.

