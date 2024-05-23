Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man arrested for allegedly throwing rocks through windows of Mesa businesses

May 23, 2024, 4:00 PM

Brian Galvez and broken window...

Brian Galvez was arrested for allegedly throwing rocks through the windows of eight Mesa businesses, police said. (Mesa Police photos)

(Mesa Police photos)

Nick Borgia's Profile Picture

BY NICK BORGIA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A man was arrested for allegedly throwing rocks through the windows of eight Mesa businesses, police said.

Surveillance footage captured 38-year-old Brian Galvez walking down the street throwing large rocks through windows of different stores on May 17, according to police.

Which Mesa businesses reported damage from man throwing rocks?

Galvez is accused of vandalizing eight different businesses:

  • il Vinaio
  • Meat Market Vintage Goods
  • Department of Child Services
  • Milano Music Center
  • Walston Law Group
  • Mesa Public Library
  • Hello Sugar
  • The Azura Veterans Coalition

Not every act of criminal damage was caught on video, police said. However, officers were able to piece video evidence together to identify Galvez and his alleged $9,500 path of destruction.

As investigators were obtaining more video evidence from il Vanaio on May 20, they saw Galvez sitting in the corner of the store and arrested him, police said.

Investigators saw Galvez sitting in the corner of il Vanaio as they were collecting more videos from the wine bar on May 20, according to police.

RELATED STORIES

Galvez was then arrested and booked into jail for eight counts of criminal damage. Seven of the counts are felonies, since the alleged damage exceeded $1,000.

Galvez is currently being held on a $10,000 bond, according to authorities.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona CD-3 primary debates: Recap of Democrats, Republicans...

Serena O'Sullivan

Republicans, Democrats running for CD-3 debate on economy, border, abortion before primary election

Did you miss the two Arizona CD-3 primary debates between Republicans and Democrats on May 22, 2024? This recap covers the important parts.

2 hours ago

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona delivered a speech on the Senate floor regarding the failed bor...

KTAR.com

Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema blasts ‘bickering’ Senate before border bill test vote fails

Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema expressed her frustration Thursday with the U.S. Senate's unwillingness to pass meaningful border legislation ahead of its failed test vote of a bill she helped negotiate.

2 hours ago

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Katie Hobbs believes Secure the Border Act would drive businesses out of Arizona

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs believes the Secure the Border Act would drive businesses out of Arizona if passed.

4 hours ago

Anti trust lawsuit filed against live nation...

KTAR.com

Arizona joins major antitrust lawsuit seeking split between Live Nation and Ticketmaster

Arizona joined a lawsuit against Live Nation, owner of Ticketmaster, alleging the companies monopolized the live entertainment industry.

6 hours ago

Ruben Gallego maintains a lead over Kari Lake in the race for U.S. Senate in Arizona, according to ...

KTAR.com

Ruben Gallego maintains big lead over Kari Lake in race for Arizona US Senate seat, poll says

The race in Arizona to replace Kyrsten Sinema in the U.S. Senate continues to favor Ruben Gallego over Kari Lake, according to a poll released Thursday.

7 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Remembering the meaning behind Memorial Day

Jim Sharpe takes a look back in Thursday’s Sharper Point commentary and reflects on the true meaning behind Memorial Day. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Man arrested for allegedly throwing rocks through windows of Mesa businesses