PHOENIX — A man was arrested for allegedly throwing rocks through the windows of eight Mesa businesses, police said.

Surveillance footage captured 38-year-old Brian Galvez walking down the street throwing large rocks through windows of different stores on May 17, according to police.

Which Mesa businesses reported damage from man throwing rocks?

Galvez is accused of vandalizing eight different businesses:

il Vinaio

Meat Market Vintage Goods

Department of Child Services

Milano Music Center

Walston Law Group

Mesa Public Library

Hello Sugar

The Azura Veterans Coalition

Not every act of criminal damage was caught on video, police said. However, officers were able to piece video evidence together to identify Galvez and his alleged $9,500 path of destruction.

As investigators were obtaining more video evidence from il Vanaio on May 20, they saw Galvez sitting in the corner of the store and arrested him, police said.

Investigators saw Galvez sitting in the corner of il Vanaio as they were collecting more videos from the wine bar on May 20, according to police.

Galvez was then arrested and booked into jail for eight counts of criminal damage. Seven of the counts are felonies, since the alleged damage exceeded $1,000.

Galvez is currently being held on a $10,000 bond, according to authorities.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.