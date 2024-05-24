Chandler dental assistant indicted for sexual abuse of child patients

PHOENIX — A Maricopa County grand jury has indicted Deion Alexander Garcia for sexual abuse of young dental patients while providing x-ray exams, officials announced Thursday.

Garcia, a dental assistant at the Kidiatric Dental & Orthodontics office near Chandler Heights Road and Arizona Avenue, was indicted with one count of molestation of a child, a class two felony and dangerous crime against children.

The 27-year-old was also indicted with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a class two felony and dangerous crime against children.

“Child abuse by a trusted adult is every parent’s worst nightmare,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell in a press release. “The three victims in this case have been scarred for life and we must now seek justice for them to the fullest extent of the law.”

Earlier in May, the Chandler Police Department received a report from the parents of a 6-year-old child who told them she had been touched inappropriately by Garcia during her visit to the dentist.

Garcia’s past sexual abuse cases at dental offices

Police connected the incident to a different case from 2022 that involved Garcia and another 6-year-old girl. Investigators also found images on Garcia’s phone of a 4-year-old victim who was under anesthesia when the abuse occurred, according to authorities.

Garcia also worked at a Kidiatric Dental & Orthodontics office near Warner and Gilbert roads.

Anyone who believes their child could be a victim should call the Chandler Sex Crimes Unit at 480-782-4494.

Garcia’s trial is set for Sept. 19, 2024.

