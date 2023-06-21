Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Forest Service confirms presence of toxic green algae bloom at Bartlett Reservoir Lake

Jun 21, 2023, 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:44 pm

Bartlett Dam and Bartlett Lake...

Bartlett Dam and Bartlett Lake(Salt River Project Photo/File)

(Salt River Project Photo/File)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The U.S. Forest Service is warning visitors to avoid contact with water after testing algae in Bartlett Reservoir Lake in Tonto National Forest.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality confirmed the presence of blue-green algae that can produce harmful toxins, according to a post on the U.S. Forest Service – Tonto National Forest’s Facebook page Wednesday.

Last week, environmental officials warned recreationists of possible harmful algae bloom at the lake.

The Forest Service confirmed algae at all test sites including shoreline recreation areas and the main body of the lake.

They are working with local experts to conduct more testing to determine if and to what extent, the algae are producing toxins, the post said.

Forest Service officials said all lake recreation sites are open including picnic sites, boat launches, the Bartlett Lake Marina and camping areas.

Visitors are advised to avoid bodily contact with the water, including swimming, washing and cooking with lake water.

Here are the symptoms of algae exposure:

  • irritation of skin, eyes, nose and throat
  • ingesting contaminated water can cause headache, dizziness, muscle weakness, nausea, stomach pain and diarrhea.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact a health provider or Maricopa County Public Health at 602-506-6767 or click here.

Follow-up testing will be done and results are expected in the next three to four days.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Tonto National Forest sign. A body found last week in a Tonto National Forest bonfi...

KTAR.com

Body found in Tonto National Forest bonfire pile identified as missing Tempe teen

A body found last week in a Tonto National Forest bonfire pile has been identified as a missing person from Tempe.

16 hours ago

City officials and partner groups returned to the high-profile Phoenix, Arizona, homeless encampmen...

Kevin Stone

Zone homeless encampment cleanup continues on 3rd Phoenix block

The third round of enhanced cleanup operations took place Wednesday at the high-profile Phoenix homeless encampment known as the Zone.

16 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Bear that killed man near Prescott tested negative for rabies

The bear that killed a man near Prescott last week tested negative for rabies and was healthy, according to a report released Wednesday.

16 hours ago

Mugshot of Dennis Fernando Pacheco, who was booked on one count of second-degree murder for a fatal...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in fatal weekend stabbing in downtown Gilbert

An arrest has been made in a fatal stabbing in downtown Gilbert over the weekend, authorities said Wednesday.

16 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department, File)...

KTAR.com

Chandler police arrest 13 for sex-related crimes as part of multi-agency sting

A multi-agency sting operation based within the Valley has led to the arrest of 13 individuals for various sex-related crime charges.

16 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix Police Department cruiser. One person was hospitalized after a collision in...

KTAR.com

Suspected DUI driver hospitalized after collision with Phoenix police SUV

A man suspected of driving under the influence was hospitalized after a Tuesday night collision involving a Phoenix police SUV.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Forest Service confirms presence of toxic green algae bloom at Bartlett Reservoir Lake