PHOENIX — Ahead of this three-day weekend, Arizona environmental officials warned recreationists of a possibly harmful algae bloom at Bartlett Reservoir Lake in Tonto National Forest.

Not all algae is toxic, but the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality advised visitors to check the water and shores for green growth, surface scum, discoloration, streaks or excess foam that can potentially be dangerous for pets and people, especially children.

ADEQ described the look as similar to spilled green paint or pea soup. The algae can also look like green dots floating just beneath the surface.

📢 There is an #algaebloom in Bartlett Reservoir Lake located on the Cave Creek Ranger District. Not all algae is toxic, but may contain toxins if it: 👃 Smells bad

👀 Looks discolored

🤔 Has foam, scum, algal mats, or paint-like streaks #BartlettLake #AZ https://t.co/E57MW2b8Q5 — AZDEQ (@ArizonaDEQ) June 16, 2023

The Arizona Game and Fish Department tweeted that the algae is unlikely to impact fish in the lake, and ADEQ advised that boating and fishing were still acceptable.

Visitors were warned not to use water containing the algae for cooking.

Those who observe the algal bloom can notify the local manager of the body of water or contact ADEQ.

