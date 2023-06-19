PHOENIX — The body of a missing jet ski rider was found in an Arizona lake, a bear mauled and killed man near Prescott and a new 9,000-acre community is being proposed south of Phoenix.

Authorities discovered the body of Air Force sergeant Kory Wade on Saturday after a search and rescue mission that lasted multiple days at Roosevelt Lake.

A release from the Gila County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday stated that Wade went missing while conducting training in preparations for a jump operation.

A 911 call was placed for a missing person around 2 p.m. Wednesday which prompted the rescue efforts, authorities said.

A bear mauled and killed an Arizona man Friday near Prescott in an attack officials say was vicious and unprovoked.

A citizen shot the bear, but not before it killed 66-year-old Steven Jackson of Tucson, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said.

“This is clearly just a vicious attack. … It was unprovoked, is what it appears to be, from what I’ve seen,” Sheriff David Rhodes said during a press conference near the scene in the Groom Creek area.

Developers who already own more than 7,000 acres between Maricopa and Casa Grande have just purchased another 1,773 acres with plans to develop a master-planned community on much of the former John Wayne Red River Ranch.

But this won’t be like any other master-planned community being developed today, said Carson Brown, managing general partner of Arizona RR Ranches LLC, which plans to develop a unique master-planned community.

For individuals living within the Zone in downtown Phoenix during a cleanup, there are two options: a short-term fix or a long-term solution.

During May’s cleanup of sections within the Zone, the city of Phoenix’s Office of Homeless Solutions engaged with 104 people. Of them, all but 20 individuals opted into moving to indoor locations.

The increase in unsheltered homelessness exists but it is not connected to the cleanup in the Zone, director of the office Rachel Milne told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show on Thursday.

A West Valley man was arrested this week after he allegedly strangled and threatened to kill his girlfriend, authorities said.

A woman called in a delayed report Tuesday night about a domestic violence incident near U.S. 60/Grand Avenue and Greenway Road, the El Mirage Police Department said.

The victim said her boyfriend, 37-year-old Matthew James Reynolds, allegedly pointed a gun at her, strangled her and wouldn’t let her leave the residence, police said.

