Developers who already own more than 7,000 acres between Maricopa and Casa Grande have just purchased another 1,773 acres with plans to develop a master-planned community on much of the former John Wayne Red River Ranch.

But this won’t be like any other master-planned community being developed today, said Carson Brown, managing general partner of Arizona RR Ranches LLC, which plans to develop a unique master-planned community.

Arizona RR Ranches LLC paid $44.65 million for the 1,773.07-acre parcel to Tousa Recovery Acquisition LLC, which traces to a hedge fund led by Paulson & Co., according to Tempe-based Vizzda LLC real estate database.

Greg Vogel, founder and CEO of Scottsdale-based Land Advisors Organization, and his team Bret Rinehart, Ryan Semro and Ben Heglie represented the seller in the transaction.

