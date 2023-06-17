Close
ARIZONA NEWS

‘Next hot spot’: 9K-acre community proposed for John Wayne’s Red River Ranch south of Phoenix

Jun 17, 2023, 5:45 AM

Outlined in yellow, this 1,773-acre parcel on the northeast corner of Maricopa and Miller roads bet...

Outlined in yellow, this 1,773-acre parcel on the northeast corner of Maricopa and Miller roads between Maricopa and Casa Grande is land that formerly served as iconic actor John Wayne's Red River Ranch. (Land Advisors Organization Photo)

(Land Advisors Organization Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


Developers who already own more than 7,000 acres between Maricopa and Casa Grande have just purchased another 1,773 acres with plans to develop a master-planned community on much of the former John Wayne Red River Ranch.

But this won’t be like any other master-planned community being developed today, said Carson Brown, managing general partner of Arizona RR Ranches LLC, which plans to develop a unique master-planned community.

Arizona RR Ranches LLC paid $44.65 million for the 1,773.07-acre parcel to Tousa Recovery Acquisition LLC, which traces to a hedge fund led by Paulson & Co., according to Tempe-based Vizzda LLC real estate database.

Greg Vogel, founder and CEO of Scottsdale-based Land Advisors Organization, and his team Bret Rinehart, Ryan Semro and Ben Heglie represented the seller in the transaction.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

