Air Force sergeant found dead after search at Roosevelt Lake

PHOENIX — Authorities discovered the body of Air Force sergeant Kory Wade on Saturday after a search and rescue mission that lasted multiple days at Roosevelt Lake.

A release from the Gila County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday stated that Wade went missing while conducting training in preparations for a jump operation.

A 911 call was placed for a missing person around 2 p.m. Wednesday which prompted the rescue efforts, authorities said.

“We are saddened to confirm the death of Staff Sgt. Kory Wade, whose body was located following an exhaustive search at Roosevelt Lake,” Col. Scott Mills said in the release. “Sergeant Wade was a model Airman and consummate professional while assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with Sergeant Wade’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.”

Wade’s death is under investigation, per the release.

The Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, U.S. Navy, Border Patrol and National Forest Service all contributed to the search.

Drone operators were also used to scan the water surface.

The public was asked to avoid the Bobcat Boat Launch at the Windy Hill Recreation Site while the search was active.

Roosevelt Lake is a popular watercraft destination in Tonto National Forest between Payson and Globe, about 100 miles east of Phoenix.

