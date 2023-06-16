Search for missing jet ski rider at Arizona lake continues

PHOENIX — A search and rescue operation remained active Friday after a jet ski rider went missing in an Arizona lake two days earlier, authorities said.

A 911 caller reported the incident at Roosevelt Lake around 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s deputies and Tonto Rim Search and Rescue responders began search efforts.

The United States Air Force contributed divers and air support, and Border Patrol drone operators also provided assistance.

The public was asked to avoid the Bobcat Boat Launch at the Windy Hill Recreation Site while the search was active.

Roosevelt Lake is a popular watercraft destination in Tonto National Forest between Payson and Globe, about 100 miles east of Phoenix.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.