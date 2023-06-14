Close
Watch replay of KTAR News roundtable on homelessness in the Valley

Jun 14, 2023, 11:34 AM | Updated: 2:05 pm

PHOENIX — This week, KTAR News is examining the rise of homelessness in the Valley, what the biggest problems are and what solutions could be coming.

As part of the series, KTAR, in conjunction with ABC15, is hosting two roundtables with experts, lawmakers, journalists and more.

KTAR’s Jayme West and ABC15’s Javier Soto will moderate the discussions, which will run from 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

The first roundtable is available to watch on replay above.

Wednesday’s roundtable guests were:

  • John Giles, Mesa mayor
  • Cleo N. Lewis, a former Phoenix police officer who experienced homelessness
  • Joselyn Wilkinson, statewide capacity building director at the Arizona Housing Coalition
  • Richard Crews, program director of the Human Services Campus
  • Rachel Milne, director of the Phoenix Office of Homeless Solutions
  • Jim Cross, KTAR News reporter
  • Taylor Tasler, KTAR News reporter

Arizona News

Stock image of a prison cell. Charles St. George Kirkland, a Paradise Valley man who pleaded guilty...

KTAR.com

Paradise Valley man sentenced to 9 years in prison for $50M tax fraud scheme

A Paradise Valley man who pleaded guilty to a $50 million tax fraud scheme was sentenced to nine years in prison on Monday, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Mugshot of Adrian Cabrales, a Buckeye man who was arrested Tuesday, June 14, 2023, for allegedly dr...

KTAR.com

Buckeye man accused of driving into girlfriend during argument

A Buckeye man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly driving into his girlfriend during an argument last month, authorities said.

14 hours ago

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)...

Garrett Archer/ABC15 Arizona

Here’s a look at a rarely counted population of Arizonans experiencing homelessness

There is a population mostly missed by point-in-time counts, typically those living in non-traditional arrangements.

14 hours ago

Phoenix Republican Steve Kaiser submitted his resignation from the Arizona Senate on Tuesday, June ...

KTAR.com

Republican Steve Kaiser submits resignation from Arizona Senate

Republican Steve Kaiser turned in his resignation letter Tuesday, less than six months into his first term in the Arizona Senate.

14 hours ago

Democratic Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton was censured Tuesday, June 14, 2023, by the Arizona House ...

Kevin Stone

Arizona House censures Democratic lawmaker who hid Bibles

The saga of the Democratic state lawmaker who hid Bibles in the Arizona House members lounge ended Tuesday with a censure.

14 hours ago

Mugshot of Eric Lartigue, who was arrested Monday, June 14, 2023, for allegedly assaulting a 70-yea...

KTAR.com

Man accused of assaulting 70-year-old landscaper in Chandler, stealing vehicle

A man was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting a 70-year-old landscaper and stealing his vehicle in Chandler, authorities said.

14 hours ago

