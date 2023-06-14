PHOENIX — This week, KTAR News is examining the rise of homelessness in the Valley, what the biggest problems are and what solutions could be coming.

As part of the series, KTAR, in conjunction with ABC15, is hosting two roundtables with experts, lawmakers, journalists and more.

KTAR’s Jayme West and ABC15’s Javier Soto will moderate the discussions, which will run from 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

The first roundtable is available to watch on replay above.

Wednesday’s roundtable guests were:

John Giles , Mesa mayor

, Mesa mayor Cleo N. Lewis , a former Phoenix police officer who experienced homelessness

, a former Phoenix police officer who experienced homelessness Joselyn Wilkinson , statewide capacity building director at the Arizona Housing Coalition

, statewide capacity building director at the Arizona Housing Coalition Richard Crews , program director of the Human Services Campus

, program director of the Human Services Campus Rachel Milne , director of the Phoenix Office of Homeless Solutions

, director of the Phoenix Office of Homeless Solutions Jim Cross , KTAR News reporter

, KTAR News reporter Taylor Tasler, KTAR News reporter

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.