ARIZONA NEWS
Watch replay of second KTAR News roundtable on Valley homelessness
Jun 15, 2023, 11:30 AM | Updated: 2:03 pm
PHOENIX — This week, KTAR News is examining the rise of homelessness in the Valley, what the biggest problems are and what solutions could be coming.
As part of the series, KTAR, in conjunction with ABC15, hosted two roundtables with experts, lawmakers, journalists and more.
KTAR’s Jayme West and ABC15’s Javier Soto moderated the discussions.
Watch a replay of Thursday’s second roundtable above.
The first roundtable is available to watch on replay here.
Thursday’s roundtable guests were:
- John Kavanagh, senator
- Catherine Miranda, senator
- Pamela Williams, founder of Journey Out of Homelessness
- Lisa Glow, CEO of Central Arizona Shelter Services
- Luke Forstner, KTAR News reporter
- Colton Krolak, KTAR News reporter
- Balin Overstolz-McNair, KTAR News reporter
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.