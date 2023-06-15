PHOENIX — This week, KTAR News is examining the rise of homelessness in the Valley, what the biggest problems are and what solutions could be coming.

As part of the series, KTAR, in conjunction with ABC15, hosted two roundtables with experts, lawmakers, journalists and more.

KTAR’s Jayme West and ABC15’s Javier Soto moderated the discussions.

Thursday’s roundtable guests were:

John Kavanagh , senator

, senator Catherine Miranda , senator

, senator Pamela Williams , founder of Journey Out of Homelessness

, founder of Journey Out of Homelessness Lisa Glow , CEO of Central Arizona Shelter Services

, CEO of Central Arizona Shelter Services Luke Forstner , KTAR News reporter

, KTAR News reporter Colton Krolak , KTAR News reporter

, KTAR News reporter Balin Overstolz-McNair, KTAR News reporter

