ARIZONA NEWS

Sephora, country bar among latest Desert Ridge Marketplace additions

Jun 9, 2023, 4:35 AM

Desert Ridge Marketplace place will be almost fully leased with the addition of four new tenants in...

(Desert Ridge Marketplace Photo)

(Desert Ridge Marketplace Photo)

KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Desert Ridge Marketplace place will be almost fully leased with the addition of four new tenants in the next year, the north Phoenix shopping center announced Thursday.

Sephora, Foley Ranch, Backyard and Nautical Bowls are joining the lineup of more than 100 retailers and restaurants at the sprawling mall just north of the Loop 101 Pima Freeway on Tatum Boulevard.

“The arrival of these new brands brings the center to 99.4% leased and reflects the marketplace’s commitment to meeting the diverse needs of its shoppers,” Jenny Cushing, vice president of leasing for Vestar, which owns and manages Desert Ridge, said in a press release.

Sephora, the popular beauty product retailer, is set to open this winter inside The District section of the shopping center, near Nike Unite and The District Stage.

Foley Ranch, a 7,000-square-foot country bar, is set to open this fall between BJ’s Restaurant and Barrio Queen on the west side of Desert Ridge. The venue will feature music, dancing, drinks and barbecue.

Backyard, a previously announced dog-friendly bar and grill with an 8,000-square-foot open-air patio, is coming in 2024. The hangout spot will offer games, TVs, bars, food and entertainment.

Nautical Bowls rounds out the list of newcomers with a selection of superfood bowls, acai and other healthy items. The shop will be located near Albertsons in the northwest section of the shopping center.

