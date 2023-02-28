PHOENIX — The list of tenants at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix will grow this year with the addition of five food and beverage options.

Seafood restaurant Kona Grill’s third Valley location will have 7,000 square feet of space and be located between The Keg Steakhouse and Thirsty Lion.

No opening date has been announced for Kona Grill, which has restaurants in Scottsdale and Gilbert.

Spitz Mediterranean will open its first Arizona restaurant this spring at the outdoor mall.

The eatery, which serves Mediterranean and Greek food, will be situated near Cupbop and the splash pad.

Yonutz Fantastical Donuts and Ice Cream will also be making its debut in Arizona.

The dessert has five concepts open nationwide and is planning to open a handful more in the coming months.

Fat Tuesday, the New Orleans-style cocktail bar, will have a summer opening.

The drink spot will be located near Nike Unite and Dave & Busters.

Finally, Chinese restaurant Jin Jia will soon be coming to Desert Ridge.

The upscale bistro will be located near Barnes & Noble.

Desert Ridge, at the Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard, has more than 100 retailers and restaurants.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.