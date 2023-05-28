PHOENIX — Those who don’t like to leave home without their dog soon will have another option for a night on the town in north Phoenix.

The Backyard, an indoor/outdoor sports bar, is slated to open on Tatum Boulevard at Desert Ridge Marketplace in 2024, according to its Facebook page.

It will feature a patio vibe with 45 televisions, games, bars and entertainment.

“Backyard allows us to take things to the next level, to go all out and create a one-of-a-kind experience that hits all the marks — relaxed yet stylish dining in an indoor-outdoor setting that takes advantage of Arizona’s incredible weather,” Les Corieri, owner of Evening Entertainment Group, which is behind The Backyard, said in a press release.

With locations in Dallas and Fort Worth, Backyard at Desert Ridge will be the third location of the brand and the first in Arizona.

Corieri’s Evening Entertainment Group also is known for Valley hotspots such as Bottled Blonde, Casa Amigos and Bevvy.

Desert Ridge has several other tenants moving in soon, including Kona Grill, Spitz Mediterranean and Fat Tuesday.

