PHOENIX — A body believed to be that of a man who went missing while trying to raft down the Colorado River last month has been recovered, authorities announced Monday.

Rangers were notified Friday of a body spotted on the river at Grand Canyon National Park, according to the National Park Service.

The body was recovered and transported to Lees Ferry and then taken to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Preliminary information indicated the deceased is 58-year-old Thomas Robison of Santa Fe, New Mexico, officials said.

The National Park Service announced April 24 that a search was underway for Robison, who was thought to have traveled down the river on a wooden raft with his dog.

His truck was found days earlier at Lees Ferry, which is on the Colorado River within the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

The National Park Service is investigating the incident.

