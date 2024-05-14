Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Body recovered from Grand Canyon believed to be man who went missing 2 weeks ago

May 14, 2024, 7:05 AM

Body recovered from Grand Canyon...

Authorities believe they recovered the body of Thomas Robison, who went missing on the Colorado River in April 2024. (National Park Service photos)

(National Park Service photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A body believed to be that of a man who went missing while trying to raft down the Colorado River last month has been recovered, authorities announced Monday.

Rangers were notified Friday of a body spotted on the river at Grand Canyon National Park, according to the National Park Service.

The body was recovered and transported to Lees Ferry and then taken to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Preliminary information indicated the deceased is 58-year-old Thomas Robison of Santa Fe, New Mexico, officials said.

RELATED STORIES

The National Park Service announced April 24 that a search was underway for Robison, who was thought to have traveled down the river on a wooden raft with his dog.

His truck was found days earlier at Lees Ferry, which is on the Colorado River within the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

The National Park Service is investigating the incident.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mississippi homicide suspect killed in Arizona after gunfight...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mississippi homicide suspect killed in Arizona after shooting involving DPS officers

Arizona state troopers tried to apprehend Mississippi homicide suspect Ivory James Welch III, but he died in a gunfight, police said.

3 hours ago

(Arizona State University photo)...

KTAR.com

ASU celebrates largest graduating class in history across 36 ceremonies

Arizona State University wrapped up its 36 commencement ceremonies on Saturday, celebrating a record number of 20,700 graduates.

3 hours ago

2024 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week: Special deals start Friday...

Serena O'Sullivan

Here’s what’s on the menu for 2024 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week

The 2024 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week is set to kick off on Friday. Dozens of Valley restaurants are dishing up special deals.

3 hours ago

Jury indicted a New Mexico man after 47 pounds of fentanyl found...

Serena O'Sullivan

New Mexico man indicted after 47 pounds of fentanyl found during traffic stop in Arizona

A suspect was allegedly found with 47 pounds of fentanyl pills hidden in his trunk. A jury indicted the 22-year-old New Mexico man last week.

3 hours ago

Childish Gambino coming to Phoenix....

SuElen Rivera

Get ready to sweat: Childish Gambino to perform in Phoenix this summer

Childish Gambino, also known as Donald Glover, is stopping in Phoenix during his upcoming world tour this summer.

11 hours ago

General Motors Cruise to start testing robotaxis in Phoenix area...

Associated Press

GM’s Cruise to start testing robotaxis in Phoenix area with human safety drivers on board

General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit said Monday it will start testing robotaxis in Arizona this week.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Body recovered from Grand Canyon believed to be man who went missing 2 weeks ago