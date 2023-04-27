2nd annual Chicago Fest West festival set for Sunday in Mesa

PHOENIX — The second annual Chicago Fest West cultural and music festival is scheduled for this weekend in Mesa.

Some consider Mesa the western-most suburb of Chicago because of its close relationship with the Cubs during Major League Baseball’s Spring Training, and its draw of visitors from Chicago in the winter.

The annual celebration of all things Chicago, including the Windy City’s culture, food, music and sports teams, is slated for Sunday from 1:30-9:30 p.m. at Riverview Park.

Proceeds from the festival benefit College Bound AZ, a local non-profit that helps underserved youth secure a brighter future through post-secondary education.

The 2022 inaugural festival drew more than 6,000 attendees.

“This year we are adding a classic car show, chalk artists and more acts which should really pack the festival,” Elizabeth Paulus, an event organizer and founder and executive director of College Bound AZ, said in a press release.

Food trucks serving Chicago-style barbecue, hot dogs and pizza and other Chicago favorites will be on site. Craft beers and cocktails also will be available.

The festival’s music acts will include Bluesman Mike and the Blues Review Band, Surrender, the Cheap Trick Experience, and Chicago Uncorked, a Chicago cover and dance band.

Festival tickets cost $22 for adults. Students age 17 and under are free.

VIP tickets cost $100. A VIP ticket includes perks including food, two drinks and a private area to mingle with friends.

General admission and/or VIP tickets can be purchased online.

Riverview Park is located at 2100 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa.

