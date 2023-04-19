Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Work starts on second 250,000-square-foot building at SkyBridge in Mesa

Apr 19, 2023, 2:08 PM | Updated: 2:14 pm

(Twitter Photo/@GilbertAZMayor)...

(Twitter Photo/@GilbertAZMayor)

(Twitter Photo/@GilbertAZMayor)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – SkyBridge Arizona continues to take shape, with construction starting Tuesday on another massive building at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport industrial development.

Building 108 is the second 250,000-square-foot Class A industrial structure to break ground at SkyBridge this year. Work started on Building 109 in February.

Like its twin, Building 108 will be divisible into spaces to serve a range of tenant types and sizes.

“We appreciate the commitment of SkyBridge to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, celebrate this latest groundbreaking and look forward to the many benchmark celebrations to come,” Gilbert Mayor Brigette Peterson, chair of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority, said in a press release.

Graycor Construction Company, the general contractor for SkyBridge, already has completed 134,500 square feet of fully leased office, hangar and aircraft bay space.

CBRE is the exclusive leasing broker for the 435-acre development, which will include the nation’s first joint U.S.-Mexico customs processing hub.

Plans call for 1.3 million square feet of aeronautical development, 2.2 million square feet of non-aeronautical development and 270,000 square feet of commercial retail and office space.

“We have designed and are developing SkyBridge Arizona for the unique needs of those operating in the aviation, air cargo, e-commerce, manufacturing and defense sectors,” Ariel Picker, president of SkyBridge Arizona and SkyPlus Development, said in the release.

“The tenants who now occupy our SkyBridge buildings 106 and 107 are representative of those sectors. That is gratifying to watch come to fruition, and a positive indication of what lies ahead for this unique development.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

