Mesa’s Desert Medical Center undergoes $45M modernization project

PHOENIX – A Mesa medical complex has a new look after undergoing a $45 million modernization project.

The four-building Desert Medical Campus is located on the grounds of Banner Desert Medical Center on Dobson Road, just north of U.S. 60.

The new amenities include building facades with atrium lobbies, restrooms, lounge areas, solar shade structure and signage.

In addition, the Top Fuel Café was built in the 1520 building, and a walkway connecting the 1432 building with Banner Desert Medical Center was added.

The complex has move-in ready suites available as well as spec suites that are in the works.

Ventas, a Chicago real estate investment company that specializes in health care facilities, owns Desert Medical Center.

“Leasing activity has been rapidly increasing and the energy on campus is palpable,” Perry Gabuzzi of Kidder Mathews, a real estate firm that represents Ventas, said in a press release Wednesday.

Tempe-based Okland Construction Company was the general contractor for the improvement project, which was designed by Phoenix-based Krause Architecture + Interiors.

Mesa Vice Mayor Francisco Heredia, who represents District 3 on the City Council, attended at ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month on the 1520 building’s new rooftop common area.

I joined the Desert Medical Campus Redevelopment Grand Opening: 4 buildings, 300k sq ft of Class A space for medical offices, an invest. of $45M by Lillibridge. This project complements recent investments made by @BannerHealth to their campus attracting quality jobs to #WestMesa! pic.twitter.com/Qsxclg9bVI — Francisco Heredia (@MesaDistrict3) April 14, 2023

“The modernizing enhancements to the four-building medical office campus is exciting and will further enhance our access to and depth of medical services for the residents of Mesa,” Heredia said in the release.

“The redevelopment of this campus will attract quality practices and companies and good-paying jobs and is an essential investment in District 3.”

