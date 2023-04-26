Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa’s Desert Medical Center undergoes $45M modernization project

Apr 26, 2023, 2:00 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


(Kidder Mathews Photo) (Twitter Photo/@MesaDistrict3) (Twitter Photo/@MesaDistrict3) (Kidder Mathews Photo) (Kidder Mathews Photo) (Kidder Mathews Photo)

PHOENIX – A Mesa medical complex has a new look after undergoing a $45 million modernization project.

The four-building Desert Medical Campus is located on the grounds of Banner Desert Medical Center on Dobson Road, just north of U.S. 60.

The new amenities include building facades with atrium lobbies, restrooms, lounge areas, solar shade structure and signage.

In addition, the Top Fuel Café was built in the 1520 building, and a walkway connecting the 1432 building with Banner Desert Medical Center was added.

The complex has move-in ready suites available as well as spec suites that are in the works.

RELATED STORIES

Ventas, a Chicago real estate investment company that specializes in health care facilities, owns Desert Medical Center.

“Leasing activity has been rapidly increasing and the energy on campus is palpable,” Perry Gabuzzi of Kidder Mathews, a real estate firm that represents Ventas, said in a press release Wednesday.

Tempe-based Okland Construction Company was the general contractor for the improvement project, which was designed by Phoenix-based Krause Architecture + Interiors.

Mesa Vice Mayor Francisco Heredia, who represents District 3 on the City Council, attended at ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month on the 1520 building’s new rooftop common area.

“The modernizing enhancements to the four-building medical office campus is exciting and will further enhance our access to and depth of medical services for the residents of Mesa,” Heredia said in the release.

“The redevelopment of this campus will attract quality practices and companies and good-paying jobs and is an essential investment in District 3.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s worry growing with Biden administration as Title 42 end nears

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona isn't getting answers from the Biden administration on how the end of Title 42 will affect her home state, a growing worry with the policy set to end next month.

17 hours ago

FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks at an event to celebrate the designation of the Avi Kw...

Associated Press

Funding to support oral histories in boarding school era

The U.S. government is embarking on an effort to record the oral histories of survivors and descendants of boarding schools that sought to “civilize” Indigenous students, often through abusive practices.

17 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

SuElen Rivera

Pair of West Valley cities ranked among least sustainable in US

Two West Valley cities recently ranked among the worst in the United States for building a path toward a sustainable future.

17 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County Superior Court warns of scam involving fake peace officers, payment demands

The Maricopa County Superior Court is warning of a scam where perpetrators pretend to be peace officers and threaten jail time if payment isn't received.

17 hours ago

(VAI Resort)...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what we know about Glendale’s blockbuster VAI Resort project

Developers have revealed new details about VAI Resort, the blockbuster hotel and entertainment destination taking shape in Glendale.

17 hours ago

Makiah Coleman (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Photo...

Associated Press

Woman accused of attacking security officers at Sky Harbor Airport checkpoint

A woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting three TSA officers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Mesa’s Desert Medical Center undergoes $45M modernization project