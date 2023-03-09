Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale adds glass to curbside recycling program, expands list of plastic items accepted

Mar 9, 2023, 4:15 AM
(City of Glendale Photo)
PHOENIX — Residents in Glendale can now toss clean glass waste products in with their curbside recycling service, the city announced Wednesday.

The change is accompanied by an expanded list of plastic items that will now be accepted by the city’s recycling program, according to a press release.

Plastic items now accepted include laundry detergent containers, milk jugs and plastic water and soda bottles.

“Our partnership with Waste Management allows us to add to our already robust recycling program,” Glendale Superintendent of Solid Waste Management Amy Moreno said in the release.

“The more items that can be recycled, the more natural resources we save, which in turn will extend the life of our landfill.”

The city strongly encourages residents to make sure that all recycled materials are clean and dry before being placed into curbside containers.

All recycled materials will be taken to the WM Material Recovery Facility in Surprise to be sorted and processed.

Items still not allowed for curbside recycling include carpeting and clothing, diapers, plastic bags, scrap metal and more.

Go online to learn about Glendale’s recycling program.

