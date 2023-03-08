Scottsdale Community College to offer yoga instructor certification

PHOENIX — Scottsdale Community College will offer the opportunity to become a certified yoga instructor in two semesters starting in fall 2024.

SCC will be partnering with Yoga Alliance, making the program a registered yoga school and will offer a unique and high-quality education by skilled instructors.

The course will cover the principles of anatomy and biomechanics applied to yoga, instructional methodology in the art and science of teaching yoga asanas and practical teaching experience, according to the school.

“This program offers a fast, affordable and comprehensive way to get certified and begin a new career – one that can be much more relaxing than a typical office job,” Karryn Allen, the college’s director of the Health Sciences Division, said.

The course is just 19 credits and will cost $1,843 ($97 per credit hour for Maricopa County residents).

After completing the program, students will get their certificate for completing a hatha yoga teacher training program, which allows them to register with Yoga Alliance to begin their professional careers.

The program is the only one of its kind in the Maricopa County Community College District, according to the school. Classes are offered in-person, online, hybrid, day, evening, full-time and part-time.

