PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is offering half-price adoptions for all pets at its Scottsdale location through the end of the week as it celebrates a milestone.

PetSmart at Camelback and Miller roads will reduce adoption fees Monday through Sunday. The deal is not valid at the Arizona Humane Society’s other adoption center, at 1521 W. Dobbins Road, near South Mountain in Phoenix.

The announcement comes as the Scottsdale location recently celebrated over 10,000 pet adoptions and during PetSmart’s National Adoption Week.

All pets the Arizona Humane Society puts up for adoption are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Those interested in adopting a pet can schedule an appointment, walk in or arrange a curbside appointment. Curbside appointments cannot be made for dog adoptions.

Adopters will receive a starter kit of Hill’s Science Diet Food.

The adoption event aims to clear space in the facility to continue bringing in other vulnerable pets.

