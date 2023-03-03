PHOENIX — One of the world’s largest American Indian art markets will take place at the Heard Museum in Phoenix this weekend.

The 65th annual Heard Museum Guild Indian Fair and Market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Members of the museum on Central Avenue between Thomas and McDowell roads can get in an hour early on Saturday.

The entry fee for adults is $25 each day, and that includes admission to the acclaimed Heard Museum, which is dedicated to the advancement of American Indian art.

Tickets for children ages 6-17 are $10, and kids 5 and under are free. Discounts are also available for students, tribal members and museum members.

The market will feature a wide variety of artwork from more than 100 American Indian and Alaska Native tribes and Canadian First Nations.

“Every year, the Heard Museum Guild Indian Fair and Market connects over 15,000 visitors with more than 600 American Indian artists,” David M. Roche, Heard Museum CEO, said in a press release.

“Art lovers from around the world and local community members cross paths here to experience the creativity that comes to the Heard Museum.”

