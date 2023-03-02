Tempe to celebrate history, culture, arts with weekend of festivities

PHOENIX — An East Valley city will celebrate its history, culture and the arts with a weekend filled of events.

Hayden’s Ferry Days, brought on by the Tempe History Museum and Tempe History Society, kicks off Friday and ends Sunday.

Friday’s event, the “Legends Gala Reception: A Victorian Evening at Petersen House,” near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive, will honor living and dead members of the community who made a difference.

The event will feature live music, food, beverages, a silent auction, and women and men in period attire.

Members set to be honored include Shirley Blanton and Dr. Octaviana Trujilo, while historic members being honored are Manuela Sanchez Sotelo, Don Pedro Obregon and L. Alton Riggs, according to a press release.

Tickets to the event cost $40 and can be purchased online.

On Sunday, a community festival with local music performances and “show-and-tell” demonstrations that show technology and crafts that define the past will be brought to life.

The festival set to be located in the plaza of the Tempe History Museum near Southern Avenue and Rural Road will start at noon and end at 4 p.m.

There will be food trucks, local vendors, children’s activities and historical reenactments.

The event is family-friendly and free to enter.

