PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns return from the All-Star break, farmers markets are in full bloom and Innings Festival returns to Tempe.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

M3F Music Festival Day: Friday and Saturday Time: 1:30 p.m. Venue: Margaret T. Hance Park (1202 N. Third St.)



Eighth Annual Italian Festival Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Venue: Heritage Square (115 N. Sixth St.)



Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour Day: Saturday Time: Varies Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)



The Sound of Music Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Arizona Opera (1636 N. Central Ave.)



Melrose Street Fair Day: Saturday Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: The Melrose Curve (Along Seventh Avenue, from Indian School Road to Campbell Avenue)



PhxArt AfterHours Day: Each day Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Art Museum (1625 N. Central Ave.)



Scenic View Sculpture Exhibit Day: Each day Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Five15Arts @ Chartreuse (1301 Grand Avenue)



An American in Paris Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: The Phoenix Theatre Company



Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.



Cactus Clubhouse Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Playing with stars: Rotraut at Desert Botanical Garden Day: Each day Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden



Dinosaurs in the Desert Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Tempe

Arizona Coyotes vs. Carolina Hurricanes Day: Friday Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: Mullett Arena (201 S. Packard Dr.)



Arizona Coyotes vs. New Jersey Devils Day: Sunday Time: 5 p.m. Venue: Mullett Arena



Stadium Golf Tour Day: Each day Time: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: ASU Sun Devil Stadium (500 E. Veterans Way)



Hayden’s Ferry Days Festival Day: Sunday Time: Noon to 4 p.m. Venue: Tempe History Museum



Disney’s “Frozen” Day: Each day Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: ASU Gammage (1200 S. Forest Ave.)



The Light Rail Plays Day: Each day Time: 7 p.m. Venue: 200 E. Fifth St.



Mesa

Mask Alive Festival Day: Sunday Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Pioneer Par (526 E. Main St.)



Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



I Love Science Day Day: Saturday Time: 10 a.m. to noon Venue: Arizona Museum of Natural History (53 N. Macdonald)



Glendale

Marc Anthony Day: Saturday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Desert Diamond Arena



Folk and Heritage Festival Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Sahuaro Ranch Park (9802 59th Ave.)



Maricopa County Home Show Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Way)



Glendale Farmers Market Day: Sunday Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)



Scottsdale

Immersive Monet Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Sacred Spaces Exhibition Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)



Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)



Chandler

Beer, Bourbon, Barbeque and Band Festival Day: Friday and Saturday Time: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Venue: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park (3 S. Arizona Ave.)



Peoria

Arts and Cultural Festival Day: Saturday Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Venue: Old Town Peoria



