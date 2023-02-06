Doughnut box: Dunkin’ opens shop made from shipping container in Mesa

PHOENIX — There’s nothing out of the ordinary about getting doughnuts in a box.

But what about when the whole doughnut shop is a box?

That’s the case with a new Dunkin’ location in Mesa, the global chain’s first in Arizona to be made from a repurposed shipping container.

The shop, which has a drive-thru with an outdoor seating area, can be found at 2105 S. Power Road, south of Baseline Road.

Using a shipping container is eco-friendly because it cuts down on the use of traditional building materials, Dunkin’ said in a press release.

The store, which is already open, will host a grand opening event from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 15.

Mesa City Councilman Scott Somers and Gilbert Mayor Brigette Peterson will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. and then get behind the drive-thru window to welcome guests.

The Lumos Arts Academy Rock Band Club will perform during the event, and Dunkin’ will donate $1,000 to the Boys & Girls Club.

Customers can get a free medium coffee with purchase for the first two weeks of the grand opening celebration.

“We are thrilled to open our newest Dunkin’ location in Mesa, right in the heart of the exciting Superstition Springs neighborhood, where we can serve both Mesa and Gilbert Dunkin’ fans,” Alex Apodaca, vice president of operations for franchise operator Quality Brands, said in the release.

