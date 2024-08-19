PHOENIX — From three new Arizona specialty license plates being announced to Donald Trump planning a border visit and Glendale rally, here are some of the biggest Valley news stories from over the weekend.

Arizona drivers now have three more options to choose from for specialty license plates.

The Arizona Department of Transportation unveiled plates for the Hualapai Tribe, Phoenix Rising FC and Rotary International on Thursday.

The additions bring the total specialty license plate options to 104.

Also, the Arizona Highways and redesigned Keep Arizona Beautiful plates are now available for motorcycles.

The multiyear I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will reach a significant milestone Monday morning with the debut of the first collector-distributor road.

When westbound Interstate 10 reopens around 4 a.m. after a weekend closure, the collector-distributor (CD) road will be open, changing the way traffic flows through the area.

Motorists who plan to exit westbound I-10 at US 60, Broadway Road, State Route 143 (which goes to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport) or 40th Street will need to get on the CD road first.

The westbound CD road runs alongside the main freeway from Baseline Road to 40th Street.

Randy’s Donuts, the iconic California shop known for its giant rooftop doughnut, is expanding its presence in Arizona.

The doughnut shop is opening its second Valley location on Aug. 29. To celebrate its grand opening, the store is giving the first 100 people in line a free glazed doughnut. Visitors can also enter to win a free dozen classic donuts each month for a year.

The store is located inside a Pilot Travel Center near the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway and 40th Street in Phoenix. The location will be open daily at 6 a.m. and has a drive-thru.

Former President Donald Trump plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in southern Arizona next week, according to abc15.com.

He is scheduled to appear at a border event at Montezuma Pass on Thursday, per Brahm Resnik of 12 News. Former Vice President Mike Pence held an event in the same location two years ago when preparing to run for the White House in 2024.

Clea McCaa, mayor of Sierra Vista, first confirmed Trump’s visit to the border in Cochise County on Friday.

Trump, who is seeking election for a second term, also plans to hold another rally in the Valley as part of his second visit to Arizona in the past three months. The rally will be held Friday at 4 p.m. in Glendale at Desert Diamond Arena. Doors will open at noon.

A Prescott woman is dead after the car she was driving swerved left on Thumb Butte Loop Road and rolled down the cliff, according to authorities.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene around 5 p.m. on Friday.

After arriving, YCSO deputies found the vehicle approximately 1,000 feet down the mountainside.

After hiking down the mountain, authorities found 39-year-old Kristen Little, whom they believed had been ejected from the car about halfway down the mountain.

Arizona, you did it once again. The KTAR News and Arizona Sports 16th annual Give-A-Thon fundraiser for Phoenix Children’s brought in a record amount of money for the third consecutive year.

Arizonans came through in a massive way, donating $2,369,000 to assist the youth who need it most in the Valley.

Since 2009, the event has raised more than $26.3 million.

All of the proceeds generated directly benefit Phoenix Children’s Hope Fund, which funds essential equipment, operations, charitable care, Child Life resources, virtual care and research. Phoenix Children’s is one of the largest children’s hospitals in the nation with 433 beds.

