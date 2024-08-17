Randy’s Donuts opening second Valley location in August

PHOENIX – Randy’s Donuts, the iconic California shop known for its giant rooftop doughnut, is expanding its presence in Arizona.

The doughnut shop is opening its second Valley location on Aug. 29. To celebrate its grand opening, the store is giving the first 100 people in line a free glazed doughnut. Visitors can also enter to win a free dozen classic donuts each month for a year.

The store is located inside a Pilot Travel Center near the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway and 40th Street in Phoenix. The location will be open daily at 6 a.m. and has a drive-thru.

The doughnut eatery has different types of doughnuts such as classic, deluxe, fancy and premium selections. Other food items include breakfast sandwiches, stuffed croissants, boba tea, milkshakes and coffee served hot, frozen or iced.

In April, Randy’s opened it’s first Arizona store with a location in Phoenix.

“Our first location in Phoenix has been a huge hit,” Brian Padilla, local managing partner, said in a press release. “People know Randy’s Donuts from our appearances in movies and television shows. We’re honored to be a part of the company’s 70+ year legacy. Our donuts are delicious, and we’re excited to expand throughout the Phoenix metro area.”

The company plans to announce more locations in the East Valley in September.

Padilla and his partners Richard Suzuki and Carlos Munoz intend to open more locations in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

The landmark doughnut shop has 14 locations across California along with stores in Las Vegas, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines.

