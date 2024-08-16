Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Big closure on I-10 tops list of metro Phoenix weekend freeway restrictions

Aug 16, 2024, 10:18 AM

A ramp closed sign is seen at a freeway construction zone. Drivers should watch for restrictions on...

Drivers should watch for restrictions on Interstates 10 and 17, Loop 202 and US 60 the weekend of Aug. 16-19, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A closure on a long stretch of Interstate 10 tops the list of this weekend’s metro Phoenix freeway restrictions.

Fifteen miles of westbound I-10 will be off limits as crews work on a traffic shift for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for Aug. 16-19.

The freeway will be closed all the way from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in the Chandler/Ahwatukee area to the I-17 “Split” interchange near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

All I-10 on-ramps over that stretch will be closed at the same time. In addition, the westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and the westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue will close at 8 p.m. Friday.

Traffic approaching the start of the closure can detour in either direction on Loop 202, depending on the destination.

RELATED STORIES

Motorists heading toward the airport or downtown Phoenix area should take the eastbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway to the northbound Loop 101 Price Freeway to the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway.

Drivers on their way to the West Valley should take the westbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, which bypasses downtown Phoenix and reconnects with I-10 near 59th Avenue.

The $775 million I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is an ongoing operation to remake 11 miles of freeway. The goal is to reduce travel times during peak hours, improve airport access, support transit options and prepare the region for future growth.

What are the other metro Phoenix freeway restrictions this weekend?

Three other Valley freeways will have closures or lane restrictions this weekend.

In north Phoenix, southbound I-17 will be closed at Jomax Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvements. In addition, southbound I-17 will be reduced to one lane from Loop 303 to Jomax Road.

Traffic should use the freeway access road to exit and reenter I-17 at Jomax and stay off the area streets designed for local traffic, ADOT said.

In Chandler, the eastbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway will be closed from Arizona Avenue to Gilbert Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a freeway-widening project. The ramps from Dobson and Alma School roads to eastbound Loop 202 will also be off limits.

Drivers can use Chandler Boulevard or Germann Road to get through the area while the 202 is closed.

Lastly, the westbound US 60 will be reduced to three lanes from Gilbert Road to Dobson Road in Mesa from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement maintenance. The ramps from Gilbert and Dobson roads to westbound US 60 will also be out of commission.

All times are subject to change.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Independent voters in Arizona...

Serena O'Sullivan

How will Arizona politics change if voters pass the Make Elections Fair Act in November?

How will the Make Elections Fair Act impact independent voters in Arizona if the electorate votes yes in the general election on Nov. 5?

2 hours ago

File photo of a Tempe Police Department vehicle. Tempe police were involved in a shooting at mobile...

KTAR.com

Man shot by police at mobile home park in Tempe

Police were involved in a shooting at a mobile home park in Tempe on Friday morning, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Mugshot of Thomas Draper, who was arrested Aug. 15, 2024, in connection with a deadly shooting in e...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting in east Phoenix

A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting in east Phoenix earlier this week.

3 hours ago

The Colorado River in the upper River Basin is seen, May 29, 2021, in Lees Ferry. The U.S. governme...

Associated Press

Arizona will lose same amount of Colorado River water next year as in 2024

Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will continue to live with less water next year from the Colorado River, the federal government announced.

4 hours ago

Lotion bottles and toothpaste boxes sit on a table next to pamphlets that read 'Hygiene Kits"...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Valley nonprofit looks to educate community on homelessness and provide job training

Entryway Talent looks to educate the Valley on the homelessness while also providing support for people experiencing homelessness.

6 hours ago

A key in a door....

Aaron Decker

Arizona nonprofit foundation receives $150K grant to support foster youth

An Arizona nonprofit group recently received a $150,000 grant to support foster youth in their search for stable housing.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Big closure on I-10 tops list of metro Phoenix weekend freeway restrictions