PHOENIX — A closure on a long stretch of Interstate 10 tops the list of this weekend’s metro Phoenix freeway restrictions.

Fifteen miles of westbound I-10 will be off limits as crews work on a traffic shift for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for Aug. 16-19.

The freeway will be closed all the way from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in the Chandler/Ahwatukee area to the I-17 “Split” interchange near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

All I-10 on-ramps over that stretch will be closed at the same time. In addition, the westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and the westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue will close at 8 p.m. Friday.

🚧 I-10 westbound closed between Loop 202 Santan and I-17.

🚧 I-17 southbound closed at Jomax Rd.

🚧 I-10 westbound closed between Loop 202 Santan and I-17.

🚧 I-17 southbound closed at Jomax Rd.

🚧 Loop 202 Santan eastbound closed between Arizona Ave and Gilbert Rd.

Traffic approaching the start of the closure can detour in either direction on Loop 202, depending on the destination.

Motorists heading toward the airport or downtown Phoenix area should take the eastbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway to the northbound Loop 101 Price Freeway to the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway.

Drivers on their way to the West Valley should take the westbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, which bypasses downtown Phoenix and reconnects with I-10 near 59th Avenue.

The $775 million I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is an ongoing operation to remake 11 miles of freeway. The goal is to reduce travel times during peak hours, improve airport access, support transit options and prepare the region for future growth.

What are the other metro Phoenix freeway restrictions this weekend?

Three other Valley freeways will have closures or lane restrictions this weekend.

In north Phoenix, southbound I-17 will be closed at Jomax Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvements. In addition, southbound I-17 will be reduced to one lane from Loop 303 to Jomax Road.

Traffic should use the freeway access road to exit and reenter I-17 at Jomax and stay off the area streets designed for local traffic, ADOT said.

In Chandler, the eastbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway will be closed from Arizona Avenue to Gilbert Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a freeway-widening project. The ramps from Dobson and Alma School roads to eastbound Loop 202 will also be off limits.

Drivers can use Chandler Boulevard or Germann Road to get through the area while the 202 is closed.

Lastly, the westbound US 60 will be reduced to three lanes from Gilbert Road to Dobson Road in Mesa from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement maintenance. The ramps from Gilbert and Dobson roads to westbound US 60 will also be out of commission.

All times are subject to change.

