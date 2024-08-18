Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Prescott woman dies after car rolls approximately 1,000 feet down cliff

Aug 17, 2024, 6:00 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


A car rolled approximately 1,000 feet down a cliff in Prescott. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office) A car rolled approximately 1,000 feet down a cliff in Prescott. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office)(Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office)

PHOENIX — A Prescott woman is dead after the car she was driving swerved left on Thumb Butte Loop Road and rolled down the cliff, according to authorities.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene around 5 p.m. on Friday.

After arriving, YCSO deputies found the vehicle approximately 1,000 feet down the mountainside.

After hiking down the mountain, authorities found 39-year-old Kristen Little, whom they believed had been ejected from the car about halfway down the mountain.

RELATED STORIES

Deputies flew drones over the nearby area and a DPS Ranger helicopter also helped search for more passengers, but they were unable to locate any additional bodies.

Authorities opted to wait until Saturday morning to recover Little due to the lack of light and heavy brush that covered the landscape.

She was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office on Saturday afternoon.

The investigation remains ongoing.

